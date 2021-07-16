As UP Prepares Population Control Bill, Fragrance of Polls is Kaafi Real

The Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission released the first draft of the proposed Population (control, sterilisation and welfare) Bill 2021 on Friday, 9 July. The proposed bill, aimed at controlling the state’s population, comes about six months before the Assembly elections.

In a bid to control the state’s population, the bill provides incentives for those who have two children or less. For those who have more than two children, there will be disincentives.

However, the proposed population control policies of Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, have drawn flak as being seen as yet another means of polarising the society on communal lines.