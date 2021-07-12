‘With Tourists Violating COVID Protocols in Shimla, We Fear Cases May Spike'

Despite several warnings of the incumbent third wave of COVID-19, tourists have already started to choke Shimla from across the country.

More than five lakh tourists have entered Himachal Pradesh after the COVID curbs were relaxed. I went to the famous Mall Road in Shimla, and saw at least hundreds of people on the street. The crowded roads cause a hindrance to ambulances, who are carrying emergency patients.

As a resident of the city, we are very scared of the current situation. What we saw during the peak of the second wave shook us from the core. Still, people are not willing to understand the intensity of the virus. They need to realise that coronavirus has not ended. The severity of it might have reduced but it's not eradicated.