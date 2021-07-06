'Tourism With a Vengeance': Himachal Cop as Crowds Throng Manali, Shimla

Pictures of tourists flocking to Himachal Pradesh have flooded social media, even as the country gears up to face an imminent third wave of COVID-19.

Amid the soaring summer temperatures in the northern part of the country, crowds have made a run for the more comfortable climates of Manali, Shimla, Kufri and Dalhousie, among others.

"After the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in June, we've received about 6 to 7 lakh tourists in the state so far. Tourist inflow has been increased as heatwave hits the northern part of the country," Amit Kashyap, Director, Tourism Department told news agency ANI.