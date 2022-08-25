Living With Garbage: Delhi's Okhla Residents Raise a Stink, but Who's Listening?

The garbage dumpsite located in southeast Delhi's Abul Fazal Enclave in Okhla has been a burning issue for locals for years now. The garbage dump is merely 10 steps away from Al Shifa Hospital, a school, and fruit stalls, which are extremely sensitive spots.

Arshad Ali, a commercial vehicle driver, said, "One whole side of the road has been blocked because of the amount of garbage that gets accumulated here, and the one functional side of the road creates a lot of problems for commuters, causing traffic jams."