My Report Impact: Waste Management Plant to Be Set Up in Rohtas

The Quint had published a story highlighting the massive waste and sewage issues in Dehri-Dalmianagar in Rohtas. Ashutosh Kumar & Praharsh Aggarwal After the the report by two students on The Quint, the waste is being cleared at the site and a plant will be built. | (Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint) My Report The Quint had published a story highlighting the massive waste and sewage issues in Dehri-Dalmianagar in Rohtas.

Video Editor: Vivek Gupta

Video Producer: Aliza Noor

The plan to set up a waste management plant in Dehri-Dalmianagar in Bihar’s Rohtas district has come as a major relief for locals. The huge dump site, that has existed at the spot for a long time, is also being cleared.

We had reported this story to <a href="https://www.thequint.com/my-report/bihar-rohtas-dehri-dalmianagar-waste-sewage-management-plant-municipality">The Quint</a> on 26 August, highlighting the waste and sewage issues in the area. We had also demanded action for the same.

In the story, we explained the many layers of the waste problem in the locality that had become a hotbed for diseases. We showed you the situation, not just through the site, but also through a local survey that we had conducted.

Dump site is being cleared near Katar village. Before they started clearing the dump site.

‘Plant to Give Employment to Around 300 People’

We had also reported to our DM, MP, urban secretary, MLA and CM and there was no response from them. So, we contacted some media channels and that is when The Quint covered the story and pushed the administration into taking action. The huge waste dump had become an issue as the locals mix all their waste into the same container unknowingly and all of it gets dumped into the landfill, without any recycling. The municipality trucks then dump the waste in this landfill near Katar village, which is just 3-4 km away. It was on 25 September that our municipality proposed a plan of establishing a garbage plant to the Secretary General, which includes a budget of Rs 5 crore for the first phase of construction.

Moreover, they are setting up the plant to provide organic fertiliser and plastic oil. This will lead to employment for up to 300 people.

We would like to sincerely thank all the officers and the administration and, especially The Quint, for taking up this issue and helping us out.

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)