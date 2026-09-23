'Qualified to Teach at Tribal Schools 2 Yrs Ago, But Still Waiting to be Posted'

It has been more than two years since I first became qualified to teach Hindi at the Central government-funded Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). Located in remote areas, these residential schools help provide quality education to tribal children.

My recruitment took place through the EMRS Post Graduate Teacher Hindi recruitment exam, conducted by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

In December 2023, I appeared for the exam, and a month later on 22 January 2024, I found my roll number on the final selection list.

However, I am still awaiting my final appointment letter, despite the matter having been adjudicated by the court in my favour.