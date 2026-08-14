'Please Help Find Our Brothers Missing Since Drone Attack on Ship Off Ukraine'

We cannot express our grief in words. We have lost our brothers, and we are living through a grief that does not let up. For weeks now, we have been running across embassies and ministries, crying for help to somehow search for them. That is the only expectation we have left.

On 25 July, our brothers, Ram Chandra Dubey and Deepak Kumar Gupta, were among the nine crew members aboard a Palau-flagged merchant ship sailing from Ukraine to Greece. Four of the crew members were Indian.

As the ship sailed out of Ukraine’s Odesa port, it was attacked by drones. While seven crew members, including two Indians, were rescued, our brothers, Ram and Deepak, have been missing since then.