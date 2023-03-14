'Visual Journey Of Jaduguda- Site of India's 1st Uranium Mine, Through My Lens'

Jaduguda is the home of India's first Uranium mine, which is situated in the east Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. I had read a lot about the disabilities that the people of the town were facing, allegedly due to their exposure to radioactive waste generated during the extraction of Uranium by Uranium Corporation on India Limited (UCIL).

In February, to understand the issue, I went to the east Singhbhum district's Bango hamlet, which is close to Jaduguda.