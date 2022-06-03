'Human Error Cost Me 7 Months of My Fellowship Dues at CSIR, How Is This Fair?'

In order to earn my PhD from the Department of Physics and Astrophysics at Delhi University, I needed a fellowship. Hence, I worked at the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on a funded project, for which I was awarded a two-year Junior Research Fellowship (JSR) and one-year Senior Research Fellowship (SRF).

There is a government rule that a student can be given an SRF for three years only. I was offered a one-year SRF by the DST. After wrapping up our DST project, we switched over to the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR).

Since I had already completed a year as a senior research fellow at the DST, I was still eligible for a two-year SRF from the CSIR. But scientists at the CSIR were confused and thought I had availed my SRF for one year and seven months. This was not the case.