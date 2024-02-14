'It's Time For Security at Airports to Respond to The Disabled with Empathy'

On the evening of 31 January, I had a flight from Kolkata to New Delhi. During the security clearance at the Kolkata airport, the officer asked me to stand up and walk two steps. On account of a disability by birth, it was not possible for me. I conveyed the same to the officer.

Once inside the kiosk, the female officer insisted that I stand up. I told her, I can't. She then said, "Sirf, 2 minute khade ho jao." Feeling frustrated, I almost raised my voice, stating that I could not walk or stand up. Then she asked me what had happened, and I had to unwillingly explain my disability to her. This was the first time something like this had happened to me at an airport.

I eventually proceeded through the security screening. However, the entire incident left me traumatised and distraught. It also directly challenged my dignity as a person with a disability.