'When Will Govt Relocate Srinagar Landfill From Achan?' Ask Distressed Locals

"I never imagined this place would become such a massive garbage dump," says Ruksana, a resident of Achan locality in Srinagar, living near the landfill that has turned into a mountain of trash.

This is the only landfill site in Srinagar where garbage from all over the city - domestic, industrial and medical wastes, are dumped, leaving people in a state of apathy.

When we went to speak to the residents, a strong foul odour lingered in the atmosphere.