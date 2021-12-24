'Production of Pashmina in UP will Affect Our Livelihood,' Say Kashmir Artisans

Khadi and Village Industries Commission and Khadi institutions in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Ghazipur recently announced that they will come together for a tie-up in which Pashmina wool would be processed in the state.

Though the purpose of the move was to give a boost to the industry in Uttar Pradesh, it is likely to adversely affect the artisans in Kashmir who have worked in the trade for generations.

The artisans feel that this move to promote Pashmina industry in UP will affect not only their livelihood, but also their heritage and traditional work.

I met artisans who produce Pashmina at Zonimour Soura in Srinagar and spoke to them about their work and how they feel about the recent move by the KVIC, a body under the centtral government's Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.