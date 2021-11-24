Wicker Artisans of Kashmir Tell Me Why They Worry the Skill Will Die in Silence

Wicker work artisans in Kashmir.
(Photo courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Kashmir is known for it's handicrafts. From paper mache to shawls and carpets, you can find everything here.
One such artwork is wicker craft. I visited Shallabugh area in Ganderbal district, which is known for its wickerwork. Upon visiting the place, I spoke to the craftspeople there about their work.
As many as 4,000 people are involved in the production and their day usually starts around 9 am and ends around 4 pm in the evening. The villagers here are mainly dependent on wickerwork for their income.
These workers told me that they don't earn enough as much as they invest. For instance, they usually invest around Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 and the labour charges are about to Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.
Later, they go to sell these items in the city by going door to door. The prices of the items vary from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000.
Artisans working in Shalbugh.
Women working on wicker art in Shalbugh.
The workers feel that the government is not doing enough to help them as there are no schemes for them and it's impossible for them to take a loan from the bank as well.
"Whatever our employer decides to give us, we have to take it, but its bare minimum. I have two kids, and I hardly make Rs 100 to 200 a day, which is just not sufficient for us. We cannot survive on this," said Karim.
Karim later added that nobody ever made progress with this work even though they are skilled at what they do.
The artisans feel that the government should come up with the job policies and accommodate them as they are skilled workers.
The process of making a wicker basket.
The workers told me that their work has been affected after the pandemic. Before 2020, their children used to travel to other places outside of Kashmir to sell these baskets but COVID restrictions and the lockdown made it worse for them.
Man making wicker baskets.
The artisans further shared that they feel their skills and the work they do will disappear as their upcoming generation doesn't want to take this up due to various reasons like low income, mismanagement, and being neglected by the government. There's no scheme or policy for the craftsmen involved in this.
Artisans working in the field.
Poor infrastructure, no help from the authorities, less returns has made it difficult to produce traditional wicker work of Kashmir.
(The author is a freelance writer. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
