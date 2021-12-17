Farmers at Ghazipur Border Were Family to Street Kids; They've Nowhere to Go Now

Speaking about the protestors, Seema told me about a woman, whom she referred to as Pinku aunty. "She was very caring, she used to speak politely, asked if we wanted food, again and again. She used to take care of us like a mother," Seema recalled.

"Pinku aunty left the protest site even before the official withdrawal," she added.

Kajal has to go back to ragpicking now, and take the collection to her brother, who filters the required waste and sells it to the local collector. She will again spend her days on roads, roaming around in search of waste, then help her mother cook at night. Earlier, all three of them would come to the protest site to eat.