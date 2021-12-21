My Not-So-Good Experience of Visiting Odisha's Much Talked About Eco-Retreat

Odisha Government inaugurated its much-talked about eco-retreat at Konark on 15 December. I decided to visit on the same day with my daughter.

However, being one of the first few guests, my experience at one of the eco-retreat was not at all satisfactory.

I booked a premium tent that cost me around Rs 15,000 per night, which included GST (Goods and Services Tax). I was really excited for this stay.