'We're Not Against Homoeopathy, But 1-Year Certification isn’t MBBS Training'

On 3 August, Maharashtra government's Medical Education Department issued a new Government Resolution (GR) stating that Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) graduates who have completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology, or CCMP, are now being allowed to practise modern medicine.

As an MBBS doctor, I want to explain why this is a problem, and it isn't about which stream of medicine is better.

The main difference is in clinical training. A BHMS student is trained in homoeopathy over a five-year course. After a one-year certificate on top of that, they are now allowed to directly practise allopathic medicine.