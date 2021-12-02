'To Issue My UDID, I Was Ill-treated & Denied Access To My Documents at Hosp'

Denied access to my own documents and ill-treated at Delhi's hospital
I am Shivangi, an artist and a Delhi-based consultant. I am a person with physical and locomotor disabilities.
I recently learnt how to drive and to be able to get a driver's licence, I need to have a Unique Disability Identity (UDID) certificate. So, there is a UDID website where I applied online.
The next step was to visit a government hospital that was certified to issue a disability certificate. The one that's closest to me is Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Karkardooma (east Delhi).
I visited the hospital on 9 November and went through the medical examinations required. On 18 November, I was asked to come to the hospital again to meet the certificate issuing committee.
I had to undergone a physical examination again. I asked them why they needed to do the physical evaluation again, when it was done earlier.
They gave me a disability percentage of 86 percent. It's really difficult if you have a really high percentage of disability to avail certain services.
For example, if you want to get a driver's licence, it is possible, but a little more difficult to get the licence. I will not be able to get health insurance, which was another reason to get a UDID.
When I am looking at the health insurances, they ask for disability which is below 80 percent, and if it's above 80 percent they will not give you health insurance.
I was not satisfied with their quick test procedures and the disability percentage that was provided to them. When I asked for a proper re-evaluation, my demand was denied.
It was a horrible experience and everytime I questioned or tried to reason with them, I was met with extremely rude replies.
When I asked them for evaluation papers, my X-rays, and documents back from them, they refused.
So, the next thing that I plan to do is file an official complaint in the UDID department for the empowerment of people with disabilities.
I have also approached the ministry of social justice and empowerment. I would also be, hopefully, filing a case in the high court.
