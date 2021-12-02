'To Issue My UDID, I Was Ill-treated & Denied Access To My Documents at Hosp'

Producer: Varsha Rani

I am Shivangi, an artist and a Delhi-based consultant. I am a person with physical and locomotor disabilities.

I recently learnt how to drive and to be able to get a driver's licence, I need to have a Unique Disability Identity (UDID) certificate. So, there is a UDID website where I applied online.

The next step was to visit a government hospital that was certified to issue a disability certificate. The one that's closest to me is Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Karkardooma (east Delhi).

I visited the hospital on 9 November and went through the medical examinations required. On 18 November, I was asked to come to the hospital again to meet the certificate issuing committee.