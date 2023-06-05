Goods Train Derails in Odisha's Bargarh 3 Days After Tragedy That Killed 275

They also added that the train derailed in the factory premises of the company – located in Bargarh's Mendhapali area.

No casualties have been reported yet, and only a few coaches of the train are said to have derailed.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Sunday, 5 June, recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the three-train accident in Balasore - which took place on Friday, 2 June.

The Odisha government said that 275 people had been killed in the incident. Over 900 people also sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital amid rescue operations by National Disaster Response (NDRF) and other teams.