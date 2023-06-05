Goods Train Derails in Odisha's Bargarh 3 Days After Tragedy That Killed 275

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Another train derailed in Odisha on Monday, 5 June, three days after a massive train accident in the state's Balasore district that killed 275 people and injured hundreds more.
The goods train, which was carrying limestone, had gone off its rails in Odisha's Bargarh area, which is around 500 km away from the Balasore crash site.
"This is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. All the infrastructure including rolling stock, engine, wagons, train tracks (narrow gauge) are being maintained by the company," the East Coast Railway stated, as per NDTV.
They also added that the train derailed in the factory premises of the company – located in Bargarh's Mendhapali area.
No casualties have been reported yet, and only a few coaches of the train are said to have derailed.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had on Sunday, 5 June, recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the three-train accident in Balasore - which took place on Friday, 2 June.
The Odisha government said that 275 people had been killed in the incident. Over 900 people also sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital amid rescue operations by National Disaster Response (NDRF) and other teams.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
