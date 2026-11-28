The said plant is operated by Kolkata-based Utkal Hydrocarbon Pvt Ltd. It processes coal tar, a byproduct of steelmaking, to manufacture products used in industries such as aluminium production.

"At the time of setting up the plant, we were told that the smell would last only a few days. It has been a year. It comes every day, sometimes in the evening too. Living here has become very hard," Biro Baba, a 55-year-old farmer, says.

Another farmer, Rameswar Pradhan, 46, says his family struggles to have dinner because of the constant smell. "Sometimes it gets so strong that you can't swallow even one bite," he says.

One of our biggest concerns is the school located around 400 metres from the plant. More than 200 children study there. Parents are worried about what prolonged exposure to the fumes could mean for their children's health.