Data Centres, Sugarcane, Drought: Maharashtra’s Water Problem is Policy-Made

By August, Rahim Khan knew it was going to be a tough year ahead.

Khan is a farmer in the northern Maharashtra district of Jalgaon who cultivates soybean and cotton. Each time he went to his farm, he realised he would salvage only a third of his produce this year.

The rains, after an initial promise, had failed to show up. His crop, after waiting for over a month, had started to wilt. There was no water anywhere, either. The wells had been dry since the summer. Much before the state government declared a drought, Khan knew what this El Niño year meant: a year of precarious existence.

In Mumbai, an alternate reality was playing out simultaneously. On 18 August, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended at the Indo-American Chamber of National Convention, surrounded by US officials and businesses from both countries. If El Niño was on his mind, Fadnavis made sure he didn’t show it.

Standing on the dais, Fadnavis boasted that Maharashtra held a whopping 65 percent of the country’s data centre capacity. But it wasn’t enough. Maharashtra, he said, had inked plans to build data centres worth 300 billion USD in the next few years, which would take Maharashtra’s data centre capacity to 5.7 gigawatts (GW).

For context, India’s total capacity is around 1.5 GW currently, and Fadnavis hopes that Maharashtra, alone, can build four times that capacity by 2031. A 100 MW data centre currently consumes 2 million litres of water each day.