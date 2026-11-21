Nana Nani Park in Mumbai's Versova looks different this week. The first thing you see is not the usual sea of walkers or senior citizens sitting in groups. It is the sight of freshly cut trunks and branches, leaves of dead trees scattered all around, and workers cutting down trees that have stood in the neighbourhood for years.

The felling is part of Package A of the Mumbai Coastal Road North project, which involves an elevated road connecting the Versova interchange to Bangur Nagar. Under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) proposal for the park, 184 trees are marked to be felled and another 164 to be transplanted.