Flood Situation in Odisha Grim, Over 2 Lakh People Affected

The flood situation in the Mahanadi river system in Odisha remained grim on Tuesday, 16 August, as over 2 lakh people in 10 districts were affected by the calamity, a senior official said in Bhubaneswar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked officers concerned to ensure "zero casualty" in the flood caused by heavy rainfall due to the week-long low pressure and depression.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said that as per preliminary data, two lakh people have been affected due to the flood while around 24,000 hectares of farmland have been hit.

Of them, 1.20 lakh people in 237 villages were marooned and over 26,000 people have been evacuated.