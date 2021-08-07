'Hutments Cleared in Noida, Dwellers Left Without Ration, Belongings for a Week'

Ten days since jhuggis near the service lane running adjacent to the road leading from NTPC to Sector 18 of Noida (Maharaja Agrasen Marg) were destroyed by the police and the Noida Authority in the middle of the rainy season, those who have lost their homes have nowhere to go. The sight of the small slum dwelling near the ISCON Temple of Noida is in stark contrast to what can be termed development, and even further away from the pledge of “Green Noida, Clean Noida”.

On 26 July, Noida Authority and police officials, along with JCBs, trucks, and dumpers, reached these roadside hutment dwellings unannounced, and forcefully emptied the area taking away all the belongings of those living illegally on these pavements.