Faridabad Village Eviction Order Leaves Residents Crying for Help

Residents of Khori village told The Quint that most of them are employed as daily wage labourers in nearby areas of Delhi-NCR and the pandemic has left many without a job.

Pawan Kumar, 24, is an HR professional who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Supreme Court is just looking at the houses made of concrete, they don’t see humans inside them. Do they not know that we are already reeling under debt because of the pandemic? If they snatch our houses at this point, where will we go?” he told The Quint.