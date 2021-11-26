Aliah University Students Protest Against Alleged Land Transfer, Lack of Funds

Students of Kolkata’s state-run Aliah University have been protesting for over 50 days. On my visit to Kolkata, I met these students to understand the reason for the protest.

Students say that there are several reasons behind their protest but one of the major reasons is a piece of land near the university's Park Circus campus.

On 27 August, the principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) wrote to the registrar on Aliah University requesting for the supply of a map of the land adjacent to both Aliah University’s Park circus campus and CNMC. Students say the land belongs to Aliah University and it shouldn’t be transferred to CNMC.