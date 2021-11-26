Aliah University Students Protest Against Alleged Land Transfer, Lack of Funds

Students of Aliah University say that the Land that belongs to the university cannot be transferred to Calcutta National Medical College
Students of Kolkata’s state-run Aliah University have been protesting for over 50 days. On my visit to Kolkata, I met these students to understand the reason for the protest.
Students say that there are several reasons behind their protest but one of the major reasons is a piece of land near the university's Park Circus campus.
On 27 August, the principal of Calcutta National Medical College (CNMC) wrote to the registrar on Aliah University requesting for the supply of a map of the land adjacent to both Aliah University’s Park circus campus and CNMC. Students say the land belongs to Aliah University and it shouldn’t be transferred to CNMC.
“On the piece of land, hostels were supposed to be made. There was also a proposal to build a multi-sporting complex and teachers’ quarters. The university sent several proposals to the MAME department (for the development), but to date, no action has been taken,” adds Mansoor.
Students allege that the MAME has not released enough funds from the allocated annual budget of the University which is turning out to be an obstruction for both running and developing the university.
Students say that while MAME plans to transfer university’s land to CNMC, most of its own students don’t have hostel facilities and a lot has got to do with MAME not releasing total allocated funds.
“We don’t have a sufficient number of hostels here. In the Park Circus campus, the hostel facility is only available to the students of the nursing department, other general students don’t have the hostel facility. We aren’t getting a sufficient amount of money in our scholarships. Lab instruments over here are insufficient for the students and even the library doesn't have sufficient books,” says Naseema Khatoon, a student at the university.
Students say that they will continue to protest till MAME doesn’t clarify its stand on transfer of land to CNMC and releases the allocated fund to the university.
"We are demanding right now (from MAME), forget about transferring the land, to execute the proposals submitted by the university and the students," says Mansoor.
(The Quint has reached out to the Ministry of Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education Department, Government of West Bengal, on the issue. Their response will added once received.)
