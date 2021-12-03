Army Common Exam Cancelled Again; I'm Worried I'll Cross Maximum Age Limit

Common Entrance Exam (CEE) cancelled again by the Indian Army.
(Illustration: The Quint/Chetan Bhakuni)
Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Deepthi Ramdas
The Indian Army cancelled the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) that was supposed to be held on 28 November 2021.
The delay has caused a lot of uncertainty amongst army aspirants like me.
On all the three dates, exams were cancelled by the Indian Army, as informed on its official website, due to COVID-19. I gave my medical examination in August, but for aspirants who appeared for their medical examination in January and February, their written exams have yet not been conducted.
The wait has caused aspirants mental distress and no final date has been announced yet by the authorities.
Many aspirants are worried about crossing the maximum age limit if the exams are not held on time.
The delay has also added to the financial problems as they are not being able to afford coaching for the same.
This isn't happening. If it's not happening soon, please tell us an exact date because we are spending a lot of money on coaching. We don't have that much money. Please tell us an exact date, be it January or February, so that we can prepare accordingly.
(The Quint reached out to The Indian Army but there has been no response. As soon as they reply, the story will be updated.)
