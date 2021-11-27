'Had To Be on Strike as Delay in Hiring New Doctors is Posing Immense Stress'

From Saurday, 27 November, we resident doctors from across the country are going for a nationwide strike because of the delays in NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate) counselling.

From today (Saturday) we are withdrawing our services from the OPD (Out patients) services from hospitals across the country.

NEET-PG 2021 admission, through which a new batch of resident doctors are appointed, should have been ideally done between April-May. But even in November, the counselling is yet to take place.