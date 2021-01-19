My Report Impact: ‘Zoomcar Refunded My Money After 2 Months’

Video Producer: Saradha Natarajan
After trying to reach Zoomcar India for more than two months to get my refund on the two bookings I made in Mumbai, they have finally credited the deposit I made in November 2020.
Three days after I reported my problem to The Quint, Zoomcar contacted me and processed immediately my request and refunded the amount of Rs. 7,515. On 14 January, a representative of the company called and said that the refund amount had been initiated and it would soon be credited into my account.
I really appreciate The Quint’s efforts for taking this issue seriously and publishing my story. This will alert many people in future who want to use Zoomcar India’s services.
I also hope that other customers will receive their refunds soon and their problem with the company will be resolved.
On 12 January, when The Quint reached out to the company’s PR, the official stated that the organisation was not interested in responding to queries related to refunds to the customer.
(As told to Saradha Natarajan.)
