‘50 Days Since, How Long Will Zoomcar Take to Process Refunds?’

Zoomcar, the Indian self-drive car rental company, is facing the wrath of its customers on Twitter regarding the delay in processing refunds on deposits made before a rental. I am one such aggrieved customer.

I used the app on 30 October 2020 to make two bookings – one on 12 November and other on 9 December. To book the car, I had to pay a deposit amount of Rs 2,999 for each booking, in addition to the cost of the trip.