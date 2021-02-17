My Report Impact: Toilet Set up at Singhu for Protesting Farmers

Almost three months since farmers across the country have been protesting against the Modi government’s three farm laws, the most visible are those at the Singhu and Tikri borders. Due to lack of sanitation and toilets, the sustained agitation posits increased health risks to women and the elderly.

After violence during the tractor rally on 26 January, these areas remain heavily barricaded. On 7 February, a citizen journalist reported to The Quint the problems being faced by women in accessing toilets on the other side of the barricades. Barely three days after the report, Basic Shit, an NGO that provides sanitation solutions, reached out to The Quint and offered help. As of 14 February, a new toilet has been set up for women at the Singhu border.