Women Farmers Continue Their Fight Despite No Access to Toilets

Farmers protesting at the Singhu border are struggling to access toilets after the recent barricading by the Delhi Police. After the violence of 26 January, Delhi borders have been fortified and sanitation has become a serious problem for women who have been protesting since over two months.
The concrete walls have made it difficult for the farmers to use the portable and bio-toilets. A few women protesters share the difficulties they are facing.
Elderly women find it difficult to walk long distances in this cold to use the toilets that are there on the highways.
Availability of sanitation is not the only cause of concern for these protesters. Regular power cuts and interrupted water supply are big issues. But all this has not hampered the spirits of the farmers as they continue their protest.
There were women who have come along with children and have been protesting for the past three months.
A lot of others who aren’t farmers but are protesting in solidarity with them have requested the government to provide the basic essentials for the farmers as they are battling extremely cold weather.
