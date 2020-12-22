Farmers At Tikri Border Battle Winter Chill & Lack of Toilets

The sit-in protest against new farm laws is now entering its second month. Lakhs of farmers, who were stopped near Tikri and Singhu borders, are fighting not just the bone-chilling winter, but poor sanitation, especially for women and the elderly.

At Tikri Border, meeting basic needs has become tough for farmers because of poor sanitation and lack of clean toilets. As toilets don’t have seats, older people are finding it very hard to squat. For women, privacy is a major concern as most of them are having to defecate in the open, many times without curtains around.