'I Lost My Wife After Mumbai Hosp Replaced Her Heart's Valve With Faulty One'

Kavita Dalvi went for open-heart surgery at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital but she died after complications arose due to a faulty valve replacement.
I took my wife, Kavita Dalvi, to Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital for her heart valve replacement surgery. Still, she died after complications arose when a faulty valve was inserted into her body in open-heart surgery.
My wife was having issues with her heart, so we consulted 2-3 doctors, and all of them suggested surgery. On 5 June, after preparing her mentally, we admitted her to Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai's Agnipada locality, and the surgery was scheduled for 6 June.
Kavita and Vikas Dalvi with their children.
We realised that she wasn't feeling well as she was having nausea and had vomited multiple times. I told the doctor that there was something wrong and that we should do a 2-D Echo. After the test, the doctor told us that there was an issue. There is a 4-5% leakage in the valve, and they must redo the heart surgery.
They assured us that we didn't need to worry about the payments as we would get a valve for free because it was the valve-making company's fault. They further added that they would also try to reimburse the money for the faulty valve. I told them it's not about money, but there shouldn't be a problem.
Kavita Dalvi recently celebrated her 50th birthday.
The faulty valve that was replaced with during the surgery.
I was informed that the surgery went well. The doctor told me that they didn't require a pacemaker this time, and the heart had got the rhythm, and it was working fine. On 18 June, I saw that she was in a lot of pain.
I asked the doctors about it. They said she would feel the pain since she was bleeding a bit. They asked me not to worry as they would give her a sleeping dose which would be better for her to recover. I was convinced. After the medication, I have never seen her conscious.
We want to know, who is responsible for a faulty valve? Why was Rs 3 lakh valve not checked before being inserted into her body? Why there's no accountability for her death? We have filed a complaint with the police, and they will investigate the case further once the detailed post-mortem report comes.
We have lost our loved one, and all we see is passing the buck. The hospital is blaming the valve-making company, but the company claims it sent a quality check-approved valve.
In a written statement, Wockhardt Hospital said," Following the surgery on 10th June 2023, the valve function was checked in the ICU and appeared normal. Unfortunately, symptoms of nausea arose on 16th June 2023."
Upon examination, the hospital found malfunctioning of the valve leaflet, which was replaced on 17 June.
"The patient’s overall condition was guarded, and despite maintaining stable hemodynamics for 48 hours, she developed a leg clot. Subsequently, the patient passed away due to multi-organ dysfunction," the hospital said.
