'Delhi Floods Through My Lens: Overflowing Yamuna Inaundates Areas Near Banks'

Delhi's famous railway bridge and Shalimar Bridge, near Kashmere Gate, flooded with water.
(Photo Credit: Shivansh Srivastava)
The Delhi floods this monsoon season have shattered previous records, with the Yamuna River crossing the 207-meter mark. Several areas near Yamuna Ghat, including Lal Qila and Kashmere Gate, have been submerged in water. As a result, people are facing the daunting task of evacuating their homes and seeking refuge on footpaths. Here are some images capturing the impact of the flooding in Delhi. The Disaster Management team navigate their boats through the low-lying areas of Delhi, reaching out to stranded individuals and safely evacuating them to higher ground. The safeguarding team are taking multiple rounds to get people, their belongings, and animals to a safe place outside.
Two men carefully carry their water-soaked sofa couch, working together to protect it from further damage. Delhi floodwater not only waterlogged the streets but also the houses. While some people left their houses as they were determined to protect what they have.
The family of Rashmi finds shelter on the roadside, clutching a handful of essentials. Rashmi takes care of her parents-in-law while her husband ventures out in search of food. Devastated by their situation, she expresses, "Poor people are not receiving the assistance they truly need. Where can we go? We have no roof, no amenities."
Amidst the flood, rickshaw pullers are waiting for the water level to go down. In a situation where they are homeless, rickshaws have become their only shelter. They can be seen taking a nap on their rickshaws while floodwater flows below them.
An elderly couple sitting outside their flooded house, seeking relief from the summer heat as the electricity remains off. When asked about evacuation, they express their unwillingness to leave their home. They believe that in their old age, living on footpaths will only worsen their health condition.
People navigate through the flooded roads, struggling to reach dry areas, while children embrace the floodwater as their makeshift swimming pool, finding joy in the midst of adversity.
Rajeev is wading through the flooded water with his vehicle. His vehicle had been stuck in his household, which he relies on for his daily wage income. He feels a sense of accomplishment for saving his vehicle, as it now enables him to earn and provide for his family, who are currently residing in a tent.
In the waterlogged area near Lal Qila, a fleet of e-rickshaws stands stranded, immobilised by the rising floodwaters.
The road near Nigam Bodh Ghat is completely submerged in water from the overflowing Yamuna River, making travel impossible. The record-breaking flooding in Delhi, caused by the overflowing Yamuna River, has left numerous areas inundated and people in a state of helplessness.
