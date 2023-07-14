'Delhi Floods Through My Lens: Overflowing Yamuna Inaundates Areas Near Banks'

The Delhi floods this monsoon season have shattered previous records, with the Yamuna River crossing the 207-meter mark. Several areas near Yamuna Ghat, including Lal Qila and Kashmere Gate, have been submerged in water. As a result, people are facing the daunting task of evacuating their homes and seeking refuge on footpaths. Here are some images capturing the impact of the flooding in Delhi. The Disaster Management team navigate their boats through the low-lying areas of Delhi, reaching out to stranded individuals and safely evacuating them to higher ground. The safeguarding team are taking multiple rounds to get people, their belongings, and animals to a safe place outside.