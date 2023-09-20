Sanatana Dharma Row: Power Games, and Not Philosophical Quest Guide Politicians

The popular Hindu religion, as explained in the Ramayana, the Mahabharata, and the Puranas, is an attempt to explain in a simpler language, comprehensible to the masses – the very same fundamental truths that the Upanishads have pondered over.

They asked questions about death, discussed in a dialogue between Nachiketa and the Yamaraj, the Lord of Death, and in questions such as Who am I? The answers to these were in the form of well-known aphorisms such as ‘Tat Twam Asi’ and 'Aham Bhamasmi’.

The Gita, the Upanishads, the Ashtavakra Gita, the Yoga Vashishtha, and several other Sanskrit texts have really gone into these fundamental questions in a way that no other religion has ever done.

Hinduism and Buddhism are known for their philosophical approaches to life and its basic issues. The Buddha also represented, in a way, the wisdom of the Upanishads, sans its ritualistic aspects.