Love Creates a Family: India Still Needs to Break the Stigma Around Adoption

In recent years, adoption in India has slowly increased. According to CARA data, India recorded 4,515 adoptions in 2024-25. Out of these, 4,155 were domestic adoptions and 360 were inter-country adoptions. In the same year, more girls than boys were adopted, with 2,554 girls and 1,961 boys finding families. This shows that adoption is being accepted more than before.

At the same time, the numbers are still small for a country like India. We need more awareness, more openness, and more social acceptance around adoption.

One reason adoption is still questioned is the strong idea of lineage. Lineage means the family line that continues from one generation to another. In many Indian families, blood relation, surname, family name, property, rituals, and the idea of “carrying the family forward” are given a lot of importance. Because of this, some people still feel that only a biological child truly belongs to the family. This thinking makes adoption difficult for many parents and children.