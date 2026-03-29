'Adoption Isn’t a Boarding Service': Mother Who Challenged Maternity Law and Won

The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the three-month age cap for adoptive mothers seeking maternity leave has been widely framed as a long-overdue correction. It is that—just like it is also a reflection of the narrow, biology-first way in which motherhood continues to be defined in Indian society and, by extension, Indian law.

Under the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, as amended in 2017, adoptive mothers are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave, but only if the child is below three months old at the time of adoption.