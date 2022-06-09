Targeted Killings in Kashmir: 'Unable To Leave Due to Our Kids' Schooling'

The targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits have led to many of us leaving the Valley as over eight incidents have been reported in over a month. But many of us have not been able to leave Kashmir.

The main reason is, in some colonies, including Sheikhpura, the government is not letting us go. They have placed barricades and ask us if we are trying to leave. Some people who live outside the Kashmiri Pandit colonies have managed to leave because when they were questioned by security forces, they cited some important personal reasons.