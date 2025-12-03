Disability Day: 'Don't Give Us Your Sympathy, Give Us Our Rights'

Every year, as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities comes along, my social media is filled with colourful posts. Special assemblies are organised in schools, panel discussions are held in universities, and glossy videos on inclusion are put out by companies. Those who hardly speak about disability suddenly put out quotes about accessibility and equality.

I will say this unequivocally: that sight is intriguing.

Having begun my schooling in the early 2000s, I hardly saw disability being discussed. Disability as a term was missing from the everyday vocabulary of our institutions. So, when I now see students debating accessibility or colleges holding events around disability rights, it feels like something is finally starting to change.