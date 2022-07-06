'When Will JNU Campus Be Disability-Inclusive, for Us?'

The other issue is that the canteen of my centre is in the basement. The lift does not go there and there are no ramps for my wheelchair. Due to this, I have to go to some other place to have my food. As a person with a disability, it really hurts me that I can't even access

The dhabas here are the site of a lot of cultural activities, but they are also not accessible to us. I'm unable to participate in any of the activities because the place around is not wheelchair-friendly.