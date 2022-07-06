'When Will JNU Campus Be Disability-Inclusive, for Us?'
The campus roads are unevenly constructed which hampers the smooth maneuvering of my wheelchair.
Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
I am an MPhil student at Jawaharlal Nehru University and I am a person with disabilities. I have been facing the issue of inaccessibility on JNU campus from a long time.
The campus roads are unevenly constructed which hampers the smooth manoeuvring of my wheelchair. These problems are very hard to deal with. In fact, a couple of days back, I fell down because of these uneven roads.
I come to the library very often but due to the accessibility issue here, I face a lot of problems. Not just the library area, the entire campus has similar inaccessibility issues.
The other issue is that the canteen of my centre is in the basement. The lift does not go there and there are no ramps for my wheelchair. Due to this, I have to go to some other place to have my food. As a person with a disability, it really hurts me that I can't even access
The dhabas here are the site of a lot of cultural activities, but they are also not accessible to us. I'm unable to participate in any of the activities because the place around is not wheelchair-friendly.
I have written to everyone in the JNU administration regarding this issue but nothing has happened yet. I want all the places here to be wheelchair-friendly for people with disabilities.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.