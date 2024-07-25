Power of Language Must Be Inclusive. An SC Judgment Leads Us in That Direction

The phrases “the power of language” and “the language of power” are not commutative in their significance. They differ in their import and what they can achieve when used, particularly in the context of differently-abled people. In this context, language must be taken to include not only words but also actions.

The judgment of the Supreme Court regarding the stereotyping of differently-abled persons in films and visual media drives home this point. The judgment rightly denounces the use of derogatory words to refer to the differently-abled and/or the incorrect portrayal of their abilities as ‘extraordinary’ or ‘super-abilities’.