Rajasthan's Social Security Pension: 'E-KYC Hurdles Are Leaving Elderly Out'

Koshalya, who lives in Rawatmal village in Rajasthan's Beawar district, is a person with intellectual disability. Although the 48-year-old is eligible for the state government's disability pension, she stopped receiving the benefits after the state government made e-KYC mandatory for pensions in 2022.

Her brother Nenu Singh tells me, "My sister and my 15-year-old son are both persons with intellectual disability. We depend on my meagre agricultural income to feed my family of six. It is difficult to bear their medical expenses without the pension.”

Under Rajasthan government's social security pension scheme, persons who are "unable to earn a livelihood" are eligible for "monthly pensions as minimum means of survival". This includes the elderly, disabled, and destitute.