'The New German Student Visa Process is Tedious, Expensive and Confusing'

After a long wait, of over five months for my Schengen visa, I finally got my appointment and visited VFS (Visa Facilitation Services) Global visa office on 3 November 2022.

I went to the VFS office with the hope that this time, at least, something fruitful would happen. Unfortunately, that was not the case again, as there was still so much uncertainty regarding our visas.

I am an incoming master's student, from Delhi, at FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany. I got my admission on 23 June 2022 and applied for a visa on 11 July 2022, after my loan was sanctioned to study abroad. I’ve been on the waitlist ever since.