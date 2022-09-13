'Still No Possession, Despite Paying 90 Percent of Amount for Our Mumbai Flat'

Home-buyers in distress due to flat delay in Mumbai.
(Image courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Video Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Around 1,700 homebuyers in Mumbai's Goregaon are waiting for possession of their flats from Kalpataru Builders despite having paid almost 90 percent of the total amount.
I am one such buyer, and I bought two flats in Kalpataru Radiance in the year 2014 and 2019, respectively. It's been over eight years and there is no clarity as to when will I get my flat.
It's not just my story, many families like me are struggling with the delay in possession.
Kumar Jain, a homebuyer of Kalpataru Radiance said, "We had purchased this flat about two-and-a-half years back, and we were promised that we’d receive the flat in the next three-four months. It’s been more than two years now and we still don’t know when are we going to get the flat."
We have put our hard-earned money in this and there seems to be no end to this problem.
Rashmikant Desai, 75, who booked his flat in 2018 said, "Our builder promised us that the possession would be given to us by June 2019. They had made good progress when I had booked the flat and I went ahead to make the payment for the flat. Almost 95 percent of the payment had been made by February 2020. Since then, I’ve been chasing the builder."
With EMIs, taxes and rent to pay, the financial distress on us is increasing with time.
It's a similar story with other homebuyers. "I have put my hard-earned money into buying this flat and it’s been years we have still not received our flat. My parents live outside Mumbai, and I wanted a bigger place so that they could come here and live with us, they’re senior citizens," said Sumiit Guptaa.
We the homebuyers are planning to protest against the builders in front of MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority) on 14 September. We hope the authorities listen to us and the we get our homes.
The Quint has reached out to Kalpatru Builders, their response is awaited.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)