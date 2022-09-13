'Still No Possession, Despite Paying 90 Percent of Amount for Our Mumbai Flat'

Video Producer: Varsha Rani

Around 1,700 homebuyers in Mumbai's Goregaon are waiting for possession of their flats from Kalpataru Builders despite having paid almost 90 percent of the total amount.

I am one such buyer, and I bought two flats in Kalpataru Radiance in the year 2014 and 2019, respectively. It's been over eight years and there is no clarity as to when will I get my flat.