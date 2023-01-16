Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019My report  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'I'm a Nursing Officer at RML Hosp; I've Been Terminated; What Will I Do Now?'

We have worked for 13-14 years, you cannot just tell me to leave after all these years. Where do I go now?
Josy MJ
My Report
Published:

Josy MJ who served during COVID has been terminated from her job. 

|

(Image courtesy: Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)

Josy MJ who served during COVID has been terminated from her job.

Producer: Varsha
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

On 15 December 2022, the contractual nursing officers of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia's Hospital were terminated from their jobs.

I'm Josy MJ, one of the contractual workers who lost my job that day. I joined RML as a nursing officer on 3 June 2009. Despite facing many issues, I have worked there for around 13-14 years. 

Now, I have lost my job, which was my only source of income.

Contractual nursing officers protesting against the termination.

A termination letter was sent to us on 14 February that included the names of 151 contractual workers. After 10 months, another letter was sent that mentioned the names of 43 contractual nursing officers, and we were asked to leave immediately.

Termination letter sent on 14 Feb 2022.

I'm the Sole Earner, I Lost My Husband To COVID

After my maternity leave ended in November 2020, I resumed work. Our work was such that we were all being exposed to COVID patients.  

I tested positive for COVID on 28 March 2021, and on the very same day, my family had high fever, and they all tested positive too.  

My husband and father-in-law had to be admitted to the hospital. After four days, on 3 April 2021, at around 11 pm, I lost my husband; the following day, on 4 April 2021, around 4 pm, I lost my father-in-law. Within 5 hours, I lost both of them. 
I lost two family members at once, and you can understand what I must be going through. My daughter was only nine months old, and my son was eight years then. 

Photos of Josy MJ's daughter.

Family photo album of Josy MJ.

I Have Lost My Job, Where Do I Go Now?

I only had Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 when my husband died. I was unable to withdraw any cash from their accounts.

Whatever I earn, it all goes away in taking care of my home, but at least I know that I will receive a salary after a specific date, but once the job is gone, there is no source of income left. 

We don’t know what the future holds for us; after 13 years, we cannot join a private job. We have crossed the age of 35, the maximum age for applying for a government job, so we can’t even go there. We have lost all hope.

Josy MJ with her two children.

During the second wave, the government promised that if we served for more than 100 days, our jobs would be made permanent, and we would receive all the benefits. 

I have only one demand, we have worked for 13-14 years, and you cannot just come one day and tell me to leave after all these years. My kids are so young, where do we go?

