'I'm a Nursing Officer at RML Hosp; I've Been Terminated; What Will I Do Now?'

Josy MJ who served during COVID has been terminated from her job.
On 15 December 2022, the contractual nursing officers of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia's Hospital were terminated from their jobs.
I'm Josy MJ, one of the contractual workers who lost my job that day. I joined RML as a nursing officer on 3 June 2009. Despite facing many issues, I have worked there for around 13-14 years.
Now, I have lost my job, which was my only source of income.
After my maternity leave ended in November 2020, I resumed work. Our work was such that we were all being exposed to COVID patients.
I tested positive for COVID on 28 March 2021, and on the very same day, my family had high fever, and they all tested positive too.
I only had Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 when my husband died. I was unable to withdraw any cash from their accounts.
Whatever I earn, it all goes away in taking care of my home, but at least I know that I will receive a salary after a specific date, but once the job is gone, there is no source of income left.
During the second wave, the government promised that if we served for more than 100 days, our jobs would be made permanent, and we would receive all the benefits.
I have only one demand, we have worked for 13-14 years, and you cannot just come one day and tell me to leave after all these years. My kids are so young, where do we go?
