'Landslides Have Cut-Off My Village in Mandi, Unable to Attend Classes at DU'

Himachal Pradesh is battling again with heavy rains, which have disrupted everyday life in the state. There has been relentless rain since 10 August in Mandi, my hometown, and the situation here is very scary.

My house is in Jukain village in Mandi district, and roads connecting the village have been damaged due to the landslides. In my village, there are around 10 houses. All of us have left our homes as landslides are taking place at regular intervals.