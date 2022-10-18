'DBRAIT's, Affiliation To Pondicherry University Revoked, Our Careers At Stake'

For Months, we the students of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Institute of Technology, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands' capital city Port Blair, have been protesting against the college as the affiliation of our college to the Pondicherry University has been revoked.

This has put our entire careers at risk. I am one of the students of B.Tech programme here. I'm currently in my first year of Computer Science Engineering. The admission of our batch took place in 2021. We paid our admission fee and exam fee for the first semester.

When the time for the exam came, our exams were not conducted. We used to question our teachers, "Why are our exams not being conducted?" But we didn't get any answer.