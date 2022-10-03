'We Need To Train Our Pitbulls and Rottweilers, Not Ban Them'

Dev Vohra with his pet Noor.
(Image courtesy: Vibhushita Singh/The Quint)
Producer: Varsha Rani
Video Editor: Pawan Kumar
Noor, my five-year-old Pitbull came into our lives in 2017. As everyone says, Pitbulls are very ferocious, but it's not true for our dog. She is so attached to all of us. She’s friendly with all the family members.
A picture of Noor when she was a puppy.
Noor is now five years old.
Noor and Dev.
On 27 September, Kanpur Municipal Corporation came up with an order to ban these breeds within the city limits amid the rising attacks. As pet owners, we are asked to sign an affidavit that if the dog bites someone we are supposed to pay for their treatment.
When this order came, my friends and I, all of us, who have Rottweilers or Pitbulls were in panic. We were unable to understand what we will do now. But then, the Kanpur mayor ordered that we can have our old pets, we need to get them registered and get a license. I got a license for Noor as soon as I heard this news.
Obviously, the owners are responsible for the behaviour of their dogs. But the focus should be on training on how to keep these dogs rather than doing injustice to these breeds.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)