'Gurugram's 32nd Avenue Gave Us No Choice, Forcing Us to Resign Without Pay'

For the past year and a half, I worked as a graphic designer at 32nd Avenue, Gurugram's landmark commercial hub. It was my first job, and so, the way the company has unravelled in recent months has left me deeply shocked.

It was in July-August 2025 when our salaries began to be delayed, and investors started arriving at the office demanding their payments. Soon after, salaries were only partially credited, and from September onwards, I stopped receiving mine altogether.