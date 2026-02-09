Bikaner Protests: 'Won’t Let Khejri Trees Be Sacrificed in the Name of Progress'

On 5 February, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma told the state Assembly, "I want to assure the people of Rajasthan that we will bring a law to protect the khejri tree, the sacred tree of the state, so that it can be conserved across Rajasthan. The draft of the law will be presented in the Assembly soon."

I want to point out that we are not opposed to development. We have suggested using land along the 1,700-km-long Indira Gandhi Canal, as well as areas along highways and expressways, for solar installations.

These proposals reflect a simple belief: with proper planning and expert consultation, development can move forward without destroying biodiversity.

Development without environmental conservation, however, will ultimately be meaningless. I firmly believe that development and environmental protection are not opposing forces—they can and must coexist.

For this balance to be achieved, the government must take responsibility, involve environmental experts, and adopt genuinely sustainable planning.